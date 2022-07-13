Atlantic City teenager found with 'ghost gun,' police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A city boy was arrested Monday night after pointing a "ghost gun" at a passerby, police said.

At 9:46 p.m., police received information regarding three males confronting someone in the 2900 block of Milano Terrace. One male pulled a handgun from a backpack he was carrying and pointed it at the victim, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The parties ultimately separated without further incident, police said. A description of the three males was broadcast to patrol units.

At 9:53 p.m., Officers Ivaylo Ivanov and Salvatore Marciante observed three males matching the description of the suspects in the first block of South Bellevue Avenue. Upon approaching them, the suspects ran east through an alleyway toward Florida Avenue, police said.

Ivanov drove his patrol vehicle around to the first block of South Florida Avenue, where Marciante exited the vehicle and stopped two of the three males, police said. Ivanov also exited his vehicle and pursued the third male down the alley leading back to Bellevue.

Ivanov ultimately apprehended the male, a 16-year-old boy, and took him into custody. Officers found the backpack the juvenile was carrying a short distance away. Inside it was a handgun loaded with hollow point ammunition, police said.

Officers also determined the handgun was a “ghost gun,” a firearm that lacks a serial number, rendering it difficult to trace, police said.

The teen was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a ghost gun, possession of hollow point bullets, aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.