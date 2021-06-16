Atlantic City teenage arrested with handgun after fight with brother

ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old boy was charged with weapon and drug offenses after a fight with his 19-year-old brother, police announced Wednesday/

At 1:57 p.m. Monday, Officers Albert Herbert, Matthew Schmidt and Cynthia Rongione responded to South Elberon Avenue for a report of a physical altercation between two brothers, police said. When they arrived, the officers were informed that the 16-year-old was seen with a handgun that was believed to be in the residence.

Detective Eric Evans of the Special Investigations Section obtained a search warrant for the residence as a result of this information, police said. Insider, officers located two handguns, hollow-point ammunition, more than five grams of cocaine, and nearly two pounds of marijuana.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a minor, possession of a weapon while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, possession of a "ghost gun," possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.

