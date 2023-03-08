ATLANTIC CITY — A 15-year-old city boy has been charged in the shooting of two city residents in December, police said Wednesday.

The boy was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

At 3:06 p.m. Dec. 16, officers responded to reported gunshots in the 400 block of North New Jersey Avenue. They found a 25-year-old man and woman sitting inside a vehicle in the 600 block of Adriatic Avenue with gunshot wounds. They were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus for injuries police said were not life threatening.

Quadri Cooper, 18, of Atlantic City, was in the Atlantic County jail on an unrelated handgun possession charge Jan. 23 when police charged him with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon in the December shooting.

The 15-year-old suspect was already in custody at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City on an unrelated handgun possession charge that occurred Jan. 30. He will remain at the juvenile detention center, police said in a news release.