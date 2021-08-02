Atlantic City teen girl was shot early Mondat morning in the resort

ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old female, who lives in the resort, arrived Monday at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City, Division, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.
Patroll officers responded at 1:35 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Brigantine Boulevard for a ShotSpotter alert, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a written statement.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for two people who are believed to have been present du…
Responding officers located evidence of gunfire, but no victim, Fair said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the police department's violent crimes unit at 609-347-5766, Fair said. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous, he said.
