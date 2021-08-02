 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City teen girl was shot early Mondat morning in the resort
0 comments

Atlantic City teen girl was shot early Mondat morning in the resort

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Police Department operates out of the Atlantic City Public Safety building, located at 2711 Atlantic Ave.

 STAFF ARCHIVES

First responders with the Atlantic City Police Department and a good samaritan rescued three children from the Atlantic Ocean off Virginia Avenue beach after they were stranded on an outfall pipe with waves crashing in.

ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old female, who lives in the resort, arrived Monday at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City, Division, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said. 

Patroll officers responded at 1:35 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Brigantine Boulevard for a ShotSpotter alert, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a written statement.

Responding officers located evidence of gunfire, but no victim, Fair said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the police department's violent crimes unit at 609-347-5766, Fair said. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous, he said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News