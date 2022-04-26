Atlantic City teen charged in Sunday shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy following a Sunday evening shooting that injured another teen, the department said Tuesday.
The shooting was reported at 6:48 p.m. in the 600 block of North Raleigh Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 15-year-old who was shot, police said in a news release.
The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for injuries police said were not life-threatening.
The teen provided officers with information about his alleged shooter, another 15-year-old from the city. Police found the suspect at 7:13 p.m. near Ohio Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard, in possession of a loaded handgun, police said.
The 15-year-old suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
