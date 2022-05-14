Atlantic City teen arrested with possession of ghost gun

ATLANTIC CITY — An investigation in the resort led to the arrest of a 17-year-old city boy who was in possession of a ghost gun, police said Saturday.

The police department's Special Investigations Section conducted an investigation in the area of Carver Hall Apartment Complex on Friday as the result of information detectives received concerning a male armed with a handgun, police said.

Detectives Eric Evans and Alberto Valles observed an individual matching the description of the suspect, police said. During the ensuing foot chase, the detectives saw the suspect remove the handgun from his waist and hold it as he fled. Detectives ultimately apprehended the suspect after observing him discard the weapon, police said.

The recovered handgun was found to have a high-capacity magazine and was loaded with hollow-point ammunition. Detectives determined the weapon was a ghost gun, a firearm that lacks a serial number to make it difficult to trace.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a ghost gun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, resisting arrest and obstruction. He was remanded to Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip111 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

