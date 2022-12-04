Atlantic City teen arrested on handgun, drug charges

ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old city boy was arrested on drug and weapons charges, and another man was charged with obstruction during the incident, police said Sunday.

On Saturday, Sgt. Christopher LoDico received information identifying a teen that was involved in a strong-arm robbery earlier in the day and was seen in possession of a handgun.

At 5:34 p.m., Officer John Bell saw the suspect on the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue with a group of men. Bell and Officer Ivan Cruz attempted to stop the teen, who refused orders and walked away, police said.

Officers followed on foot, and Bell saw the teen discard a loaded handgun. The teen ran westbound on Atlantic Avenue and was caught after a brief struggle at the corner of Indiana Avenue, police said.

A search found the teen was in possession of 6 grams of suspected crack cocaine. The discarded handgun was fitted with a high-capacity magazine, police said.

The teen was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park, and two counts resisting arrest. He is being lodged at Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center.

As the teen was being arrested, a crowd formed and they began to obstruct the investigation. One man, Danny Roberts Jr., 44, was also arrested for refusing orders to back away from the scene. Roberts was charged with obstruction and released on a summons pending a future court date.