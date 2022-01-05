Atlantic City teen arrested in assault, robbery of elderly woman

ATLANTIC CITY — Video of an assault and robbery of an elderly woman posted to social media led to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy, police said Wednesday.
On Dec. 26, a video posted to Facebook depicted a juvenile assaulting and robbing an elderly woman on the 1500 block of Adriatic Avenue. The video shows the juvenile attacking the woman for several minutes, demanding money and going through her pockets, police said.
Additional video of the robbery by Surveillance Center personnel was also located. The investigation conducted by Det. Fariyd Holmes led to the suspect being identified.
Police located and arrested the juvenile early Wednesday morning at his residence. He is charged with robbery, theft, simple assault and terroristic threats.
The juvenile, who remained unnamed, was remanded to the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.
