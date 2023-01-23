Atlantic City shooting wounds two 15-year-old boys

ATLANTIC CITY — Two 15-year-old boys were shot Sunday morning, police said.
The boys were taken to the hospital, but police said their injuries were not life-threatening.
Police were alerted to gunshots in the 600 block of Baltic Avenue at 1:38 a.m. Sunday. Officers did not find a victim at that site but learned of two shooting victims at a residence a half-block away, where they found the two wounded juveniles.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting incident can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
