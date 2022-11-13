 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City shooting wounds 33-year-old

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot Saturday morning.

At 10:48 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue for a report of a shooting and found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance transported the victim to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

