Atlantic City shooting wounds 3 on Saturday

ATLANTIC CITY — Three men in their 20s were wounded by gunfire in the resort on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

ShotSpotter notified officers of gunfire in the 500 block of north Ohio Avenue at 1:05 p.m., police said. 

The officers arrived to find evidence of gunfire but couldn't locate any victims, police said in a news release.

Minutes later, officers were informed that the men, ages 29, 22 and 21, arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766, or text information to tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."

Related to this story

