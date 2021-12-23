 Skip to main content
Atlantic City shooting suspect remains at large, police say
Atlantic City shooting suspect remains at large, police say

Serge Gelle, 57, swam to safety after his helicopter crashed while visiting the site of a shipwreck that killed dozens.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a city man who was involved in a Monday shooting.

Fausto Mora, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Police received a gunshot alert at 7:32 p.m. in the first block of South Florida Avenue. Officers found a 34-year-old victim, who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the victim and Mora, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Mora's location can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411), beginning the message with ACPD.

