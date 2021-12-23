Atlantic City shooting suspect remains at large, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a city man who was involved in a Monday shooting.
Fausto Mora, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Police received a gunshot alert at 7:32 p.m. in the first block of South Florida Avenue. Officers found a 34-year-old victim, who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the victim and Mora, police said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Mora's location can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411), beginning the message with ACPD.
