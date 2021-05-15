Atlantic City shooting leaves Pleasantville man dead

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a Pleasantville man dead Friday.
At 11:02 p.m., police received 911 calls and an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system about a shooting near Baltic and Maryland avenues, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Saturday in a news release. Officers responded and found Jacque Sheppard Jr., 34, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Sheppard was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating. Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.html, or call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
