 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City shooting leaves Pleasantville man dead
0 comments
breaking top story

Atlantic City shooting leaves Pleasantville man dead

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

NJ. Lt. Governor, Sheila Oliver, Key Note speaker at graduation for its Public Safety Civilian Academy at Atlantic City Police Athletic League Friday April 30, 2021. The course was nine weeks, during which 25 adults learned about the department's community relations, neighborhood coordination, drug and gang awareness, forensics

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a Pleasantville man dead Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 11:02 p.m., police received 911 calls and an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system about a shooting near Baltic and Maryland avenues, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Saturday in a news release. Officers responded and found Jacque Sheppard Jr., 34, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Sheppard was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating. Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.html, or call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News