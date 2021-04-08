Atlantic City shooting leaves 1 injured

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man on Wednesday was arrested for shooting another man, police said .Thursday.
At 4:04 a.m., officers responded to South Bellevue Avenue for a report of a man shot.
Upon arrival, a man was located with a gunshot wound to the leg that was bleeding heavily, police said. Officers Brandon Bower and Matthew Talavera provided medical aid to the victim, a 21-year-old city resident.
The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
During an investigation, detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit were alerted that 36-year-old Ricky Hill II arrived at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point with a gunshot wound, police said. Detectives determined that he was responsible for shooting the victim in Atlantic City and arrested him at the hospital.
Hill was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain person not to possess a weapon. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
