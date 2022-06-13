Atlantic City shooting investigation leads to 3 arrests

ATLANTIC CITY — Three people were arrested in the city Friday, including a 14-year-old, for their involvement in a late-May shooting, police said Monday.

The shooting happened May 31 around 9:30 p.m., police said. Patrol officers were called to the first block of South Florida Avenue for a reported shooting victim. At the scene, police found a 29-year-old city man with several gunshot wounds, police said.

Through a Violent Crimes Unit investigation, the 14-year-old was identified as the main suspect, police said.

The teenager was seen Friday by a detective in the first block of South Florida Avenue with a group of men. Additional patrol units were called in for backup and converged on the group, police said.

The teenager and two others ran from the officers but were eventually apprehended, police said.

Near where the teen was captured, a "ghost gun," those without a serial number for police to track, was recovered and found to be fitted with a high-capacity magazine.

The teenager is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of a ghost gun.

The juvenile was taken to Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

The other two men who fled from police, 24-year-old Genesis Silva and 23-year-old Juan Aquino-Silva, both of whom were city residents, were also found to be in possession of drugs and drug-distribution tools, police said.

Silva was in possession of 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale with white, powdery residue, and nearly $3,000 believed to be acquired through illegal drug sales. Silva is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS and resisting arrest, police said.

Antigua-Silva was in possession of 24 grams of suspected heroin, four grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a digital scale, Antigua-Silva is charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS in a school zone and possession of a CDS paraphernalia, police said.

