Atlantic City shooting injures 2
Atlantic City shooting injures 2

Atlantic City Police Department

 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A shooting Tuesday night left two people injured, police said Wednesday.

At 9:32 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the first block of South Florida Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, police said in a news release. A man and a woman, both in a car, were wounded by gunfire. The man, 33, of Galloway Township, was shot and drove himself to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. The woman, 36, of Atlantic City, was injured by shrapnel and transported to the hospital by Officer Brandon Bower.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

