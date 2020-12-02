Atlantic City shooting injures 2

ATLANTIC CITY — A shooting Tuesday night left two people injured, police said Wednesday.
At 9:32 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the first block of South Florida Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, police said in a news release. A man and a woman, both in a car, were wounded by gunfire. The man, 33, of Galloway Township, was shot and drove himself to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. The woman, 36, of Atlantic City, was injured by shrapnel and transported to the hospital by Officer Brandon Bower.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.