Atlantic City school board member moves to disqualify solicitor in lawsuit against him

An Atlantic City school board member who is being sued by the district over claims he no longer lives in the city is asking a judge to remove the board’s attorney from the case.

Farook Hossain filed a motion in Atlantic County Superior Court on Tuesday requesting that Tracy L. Riley be disqualified from representing the Atlantic City Board of Education in the lawsuit she filed against Hossain in February.

Riley could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

The lawsuit claims Hossain falsified his children’s free-and-reduced school lunch applications by underreporting his and his wife’s incomes. The district also alleges Hossain and his wife and two children, who are currently enrolled in the Atlantic City School District, actually live in Egg Harbor Township.

In his motion, Hossain is represented by the Lento Law Group, the same firm representing the Jane Doe who is suing the district over its handling of former substitute teacher Kayan Frazier, who pleaded guilty in federal court this year to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

The motion alleges Riley has a conflict of interest by suing Hossain on behalf of the district while also representing him as legal counsel for the Board of Education.

“Putting aside the merits of the BOE’s lawsuit against Mr. Hossain, which he believes is retaliation for taking positions that prioritize the safety of students over political concerns, we believe Ms. Riley has a conflict of interest in litigating that lawsuit on behalf of the BOE,” said attorney Terrell A. Ratliff of Lento Law Group. “We are confident the court will agree with us and disqualify Ms. Riley.”

