Atlantic City police surveillance yields drug bust

ATLANTIC CITY — Police surveillance in the area of Texas and Atlantic avenues Wednesday led to a city man's arrest for drug offenses.

Davaughn Williams, 25, was seen in the area partaking in multiple suspected drug transactions, police said.

Members of the police department's Special Investigations Section conducting the surveillance were provided information that a man matching Williams' description was selling drugs in the area.

Authorities approached Williams in the area of Iowa and Atlantic avenues and found 10 bricks, or 500 individual wax folds of heroin, 1.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 36 grams of marijuana on his person, police said.

Williams was arrested without incident and is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession of a CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of a CDS with intent to distribute 500 feet of a public building, and loitering to distribute a CDS. He was placed on a summons and released, pending a future court date, police said.

