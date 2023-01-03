 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City police seize drugs, arrest 3

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Car
PRESS ARCHIVES

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collapsed on the field after making what looked like a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The 24-year-old defensive back briefly got to his feet before collapsing to the ground. The game was halted as medical staff quickly attended to him and administered CPR for approximately 10 minutes. Players from both teams were visibly distraught as the situation unfolded. Hamlin was later transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition. "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police started the new year arresting three city residents on drug charges following a police surveillance operation in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. 

At 4:49 p.m. Sunday, after seeing several people involved in suspected drug sales, officers stopped Taquan Callaway, 27, who was found to be carrying about 31 ounces of suspected heroin, as well as about 17.5 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, prescription pills and a digital scale for weighing drugs, police said Tuesday in a news release. Officers also seized $1,285 in suspected drug sale profits.

At 8:09 p.m. the following day, officers surveilling the same area saw a suspected drug sale take place inside a convenience store. Ricky Gilliard, 24, was exiting the store as officers approached it and began running, throwing a fanny pack to the ground in the process, police said.

People are also reading…

Officers apprehended Gilliard after a foot chase, recovering the fanny pack, which held 17 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 4 grams of suspected heroin, police said.

Cynthia Ortiz, 51, was also apprehended during the investigation, police said.

Callaway, Gilliard and Ortiz were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Callaway and Gilliard also were charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park.

Callaway was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, while Gilliard was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

Gilliard was taken to the Atlantic County jail. Ortiz and Callaway were released on summonses pending court.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida Gov. DeSantis sworn in for second term

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News