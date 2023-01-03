Atlantic City police seize drugs, arrest 3

ATLANTIC CITY — Police started the new year arresting three city residents on drug charges following a police surveillance operation in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

At 4:49 p.m. Sunday, after seeing several people involved in suspected drug sales, officers stopped Taquan Callaway, 27, who was found to be carrying about 31 ounces of suspected heroin, as well as about 17.5 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, prescription pills and a digital scale for weighing drugs, police said Tuesday in a news release. Officers also seized $1,285 in suspected drug sale profits.

At 8:09 p.m. the following day, officers surveilling the same area saw a suspected drug sale take place inside a convenience store. Ricky Gilliard, 24, was exiting the store as officers approached it and began running, throwing a fanny pack to the ground in the process, police said.

Officers apprehended Gilliard after a foot chase, recovering the fanny pack, which held 17 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 4 grams of suspected heroin, police said.

Cynthia Ortiz, 51, was also apprehended during the investigation, police said.

Callaway, Gilliard and Ortiz were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Callaway and Gilliard also were charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park.

Callaway was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, while Gilliard was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

Gilliard was taken to the Atlantic County jail. Ortiz and Callaway were released on summonses pending court.