Atlantic City police seeking help after two drivers strike pedestrian and flee

The Atlantic City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a dark colored Subaru Legacy that struck a pedestrian and fled Sunday, Nov. 7.

Patrol officers responded to Arkansas and Pacific Avenues for a report of a pedestrian struck by two vehicles around 1:16 a.m.

The pedestrian, 68, of Galloway Township, NJ, was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with serious injuries. Police did not release the identity of the pedestrian.

An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that immediately fled the area, according to police.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2013 or 2014 Subaru Legacy that is a dark color such as black or blue.

The vehicle fled northbound on Missouri Avenue toward Atlantic Avenue traveling in the wrong direction of traffic. Police said the car will have damage to the front driver’s side headlight area, and possibly windshield.

The second vehicle struck the pedestrian while she was lying in the roadway. The vehicle also left the scene, but was located in Millville, and the driver interviewed. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

The investigation is being led by Officer Fitzroy Simpson. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

