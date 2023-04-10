ATLANTIC CITY — Police are asking the public for information that can lead to charges against teenagers who tried stealing a woman's car on Friday.
Police said a group of teenage boys approached the woman sitting in her car parked on South Congress Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.
The woman gave her car keys to the teenagers after they demanded them from her, but the boys were unable to operate the vehicle, police said in a press release.
The boys ran before police arrived.
Police said the teenagers were wearing face masks and hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone with information about the attempted carjacking is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Anonymous texts can also be sent to police through tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."
