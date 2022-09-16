Atlantic City police seek suspect in Thursday shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for a person who shot a 30-year-old man Thursday night.
Officers were alerted to gunfire near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue about 8:30 p.m., police said in a news release. They found the victim and evidence of gunfire.
The man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police did not describe the victim's condition or the extent of his injuries.
Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text "ACPD" to 84711.
— Eric Conklin
