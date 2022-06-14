Atlantic City police seek suspect in Sunday shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for the shooter after a city man was found wounded Sunday.
At 11:51 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Fairmount Avenue for a gunshot alert, police said Tuesday in a news release. They found evidence of gunfire and a man who had been shot multiple times.
The 24-year-old victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
