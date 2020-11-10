Atlantic City police seek man wanted in June shootings

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are seeking a Philadelphia man wanted in the shooting of two men in June.

An accomplice also has been charged, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement.

Kareem Wiley, 20, is Black, 6 feet tall and 140 pounds, Fair said.

Randy Acosta, 32, of Philadelphia, was delivered his charges at the Atlantic County jail, where he is being held in two other shootings, Fair said.

The charges against Wiley and Acosta stem from a shooting June 9, Fair said. At 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the first block of South Florida Avenue for an alert of gunfire. They found a shooting victim in the 2400 block of Pacific Avenue.

The 40-year-old man from Oklahoma City was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries, Fair said. A second shooting victim, a 24-year-old man from Newark, walked into the hospital to be treated.

Wiley was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy, Fair said.