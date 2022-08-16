Atlantic City police seek man in paramedic assault at weekend TidalWave beach concert

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are asking for help in identifying a man they say assaulted a paramedic at the TidalWave Music Festival Saturday.
The man was involved in a scuffle that resulted in a paramedic being assaulted, according to police. The paramedic did not sustain serious injuries, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said on Tuesday.
Police released photographs of the man and provided a general description, saying he wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black belt.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police Department's Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Anonymous tips can be texted to tip411 (847411), beginning the message with "ACPD."
