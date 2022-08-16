Atlantic City police seek man in paramedic assault at TidalWave beach concert

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a man they say assaulted a paramedic Saturday at the TidalWave Music Festival on the beach.
The man was involved in a scuffle that resulted in a paramedic being assaulted, police said. The paramedic did not sustain serious injuries, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said Tuesday.
Police released photographs of the man and provided a general description, saying he wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black belt.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411), beginning the message with "ACPD."
Erin Kinsey performs in the Nashville tent.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Nashville singer Landon Parker speaks about his experiences starting out in the music industry and what is coming next for him.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Nashville singer Landon Parker speaks about his experiences starting out in the music industry and what is coming next for him.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Nashville singer Landon Parker speaks about his experiences starting out in the music industry and what is coming next for him.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Alexis Borbor and Vicki Long, of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, were excited to experience their second day of the festival.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Tamara Baer and her daughter Rylie, 17, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, look for the perfect fit at a cowboy hat merch tent.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Keith Baker of Wilmington DE tries out a swimming with the sharks themed VR experience.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Jen Walsh takes a look at her freshly painted design art on her arm.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. (l-r) Sisters Beverly Weaver and Deborah Blosnich, from Harrisburg, loved the ocean access while they listened to the live music.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Erin Kinsey performing in the Nashville tent.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Lindsey Eel and her band performing on the main stage.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Lindsey Eel and her band perform on the main stage Saturday during the TidalWave Music Festival on the Atlantic City beach.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the Tidal Wave Music Festival on Saturday by the Playground Pier in Atlantic City. Lindsey Eel and her band performing on the main stage.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Riley Green performs Friday during the inaugural TidalWave Music Festival on the Atlantic City beach.
Ike Richman, provided
