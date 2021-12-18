 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City police seek info on shooting
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City police seek info on shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Department

Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites. At a press conference Friday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis dubbed the suspect, 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of Washington, D.C., the "shopping cart killer" and said police are working to determine if there are other victims. Davis said Robinson, who was taken into custody in Rockingham County last month, has lived in multiple locations along the East Coast in recent years. Police in Harrisonburg arrested Robinson last month and charged him with two counts of murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot in the city.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for information after a shooting Friday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 11:01 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue for a gunshot alert. Shortly after, they were alerted that a shooting victim, 28, of Atlantic City, had arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

— Press staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News