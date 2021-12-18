Atlantic City police seek info on shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for information after a shooting Friday night.
At 11:01 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue for a gunshot alert. Shortly after, they were alerted that a shooting victim, 28, of Atlantic City, had arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about this incident can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
— Press staff reports
