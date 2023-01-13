 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City police seek info in Ventnor Avenue shooting

Video shows the road blocked off by police vehicles as well as two tow trucks.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for information after a man was shot Friday on Ventnor Avenue.

At 2:08 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Ventnor Avenue for a gunshot alert. They found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, as well as evidence of gunfire at the scene, police said in a news release.

The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin texts with ACPD.

