Atlantic City police seek info in Ventnor Avenue shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for information after a man was shot Friday on Ventnor Avenue.
At 2:08 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Ventnor Avenue for a gunshot alert. They found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, as well as evidence of gunfire at the scene, police said in a news release.
The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin texts with ACPD.
