Atlantic City police seek dismissal of suit tied to fatal bike crash

ATLANTIC CITY — The city, its Police Department and one of its officers have filed a motion to dismiss a wrongful death suit filed against them by the family of a bicyclist fatally struck by a police car last year.

City resident Everett Stern, 63, died after being hit by a police car driven by Officer Ahmed Waqar at Tanger Outlets The Walk.

A video camera captured the June 18, 2021, crash, in which Stern was crossing Arkansas and Arctic avenues at 8:18 p.m. As Stern was attempting to ride his bike through the intersection, Waqar's vehicle came through, colliding with Stern. Stern was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and died a week after the crash.

A suit filed by Andria Stern in Atlantic County Superior Court in October claims Waqar was driving “negligently, carelessly and recklessly” when her relative was hit.

The suit seeks monetary damages.

Waqar immediately summoned an ambulance for first aid and started to treat Stern.

Morrison Kent Fairbairn, the attorney representing Waqar and the city, however, has denied allegations Andria Stern made in her lawsuit, according to a document filed in Atlantic County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Fairbairn couldn't be reached for comment Thursday.

While Waqar struck Everett Stern in the intersection, the Police Department denies responsibility for the crash.

"Defendants deny any negligence in causing any injury to the Plaintiff, and, if Plaintiff sustained any injury, it was as a result of a natural cause or the negligence of others over whom Defendants have no control," the defense's answer to the lawsuit states.

The dismissal motion claims the suit is "frivolous, groundless, and without merit as to this Defendant."

The defense also argues the case must be dismissed because the plaintiff did not comply with notice provisions required under the New Jersey Tort Claims Act, a law that helps protect public employees from liability for injury.

Andria Stern's lawsuit was filed by Essex County-based attorney Adam M. Epstein in Atlantic County Superior Court on Oct. 10. The lawsuit identifies Andria Stern as the administrator for Everett Stern's estate.

Their relationship was unclear from the lawsuit.

Waqar’s yearly salary is $48,751, according to state records. He was one of 12 part-time city officers promoted to a full-time job in May 2020.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Aristizabal in October said Waqar still maintains "full-capacity employment" with the department.

Daniel Prochilo, a spokesperson from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, said in October after the lawsuit was filed that the crash was still being investigated. A grand jury would then be tasked with examining the investigation's findings and deciding whether the officer should be charged.

Whether the investigation is ongoing wasn't clear. A press officer with the Attorney General's Office did not respond to an emailed request for comment Thursday.