Atlantic City police searching for man whose car was full of drugs, gun

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for a city man after a car was found with drugs and a loaded handgun last week.

On April 4, police said they stopped a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Arctic Avenue after noticing the driver, TajMalik Harris, had committed multiple traffic infractions. During the stop, police discovered Harris had a suspended driver’s license. Police impounded the vehicle and took it to the Atlantic City Police Department’s forensics bay. Harris was released, police said in a news release.

Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K-9 partner, Gee, searched the car and found narcotics, police said. After obtaining a search warrant for the car April 5, police said they found a loaded handgun and several hundred wax folds of suspected heroin packaged for street sale.

Police subsequently issued a warrant for Harris, 28, who is at large. Harris has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a drug distribution offense, certain persons not to possess firearms, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. Harris also was issued several traffic summonses, police said.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts can call police at 609-347-5780 or 609-347-5588, or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

