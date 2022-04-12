Atlantic City police searching for man whose car was full of drugs, gun

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for a city man after a car was found with drugs and a loaded handgun last week.
On April 4, police said they stopped a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Arctic Avenue after noticing the driver, TajMalik Harris, had committed multiple traffic infractions. During the stop, police discovered Harris had a suspended driver’s license. Police impounded the vehicle and took it to the Atlantic City Police Department’s forensics bay. Harris was released, police said in a news release.
Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K-9 partner, Gee, searched the car and found narcotics, police said. After obtaining a search warrant for the car April 5, police said they found a loaded handgun and several hundred wax folds of suspected heroin packaged for street sale.
Police subsequently issued a warrant for Harris, 28, who is at large. Harris has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a drug distribution offense, certain persons not to possess firearms, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. Harris also was issued several traffic summonses, police said.
People are also reading…
Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts can call police at 609-347-5780 or 609-347-5588, or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.