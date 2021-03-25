 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police search homes in connection with shooting
Atlantic City police search homes in connection with shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police and SWAT teams searched several homes in the 300 block of South Carolina Avenue in connection with a shooting of two people Thursday afternoon. 

Both are expected to survive, police said.

Caution tape held back crowds of residents checking out the scene from N. Tennessee Avenue to the corner of Drexel and South Carolina avenues.

Nearly one dozen police vehicles and an armored van lined the streets. 

A home at 342 South Carolina Ave. was searched by police but there were no arrests made. 

Detectives began clearing the scene around 3 p.m.

Information will be released as soon as it becomes available, police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

