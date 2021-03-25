Atlantic City police search homes in connection with shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police and SWAT teams searched several homes in the 300 block of South Carolina Avenue in connection with a shooting of two people Thursday afternoon.
Both are expected to survive, police said.
Caution tape held back crowds of residents checking out the scene from N. Tennessee Avenue to the corner of Drexel and South Carolina avenues.
Nearly one dozen police vehicles and an armored van lined the streets.
A home at 342 South Carolina Ave. was searched by police but there were no arrests made.
Detectives began clearing the scene around 3 p.m.
Information will be released as soon as it becomes available, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Here at Drexel & South Carolina avenues in Atlantic City where a heavy police presence has shut down the area. Not sure what’s going on yet, more to follow. @ACPressHuba— Molly Shelly (@mollycshelly) March 25, 2021
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.