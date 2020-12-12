 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police say woman threatened to kill Mayor Marty Small
Atlantic City police say woman threatened to kill Mayor Marty Small

Atlantic City Debate

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. debates Tom Forkin in October at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A city woman was arrested Friday after confronting and threatening to kill Mayor Marty Small Sr. at City Hall, police said Saturday.

Nicole Staton, 47, was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Officers responded to the parking lot of City Hall at 4:25 p.m. Friday for a report of a woman threatening Small. Officers Ivaylo Penchev and Jonathan Revolus responded from inside City Hall and observed Staton yelling at Small while a small group of people watched, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.

Penchev and Revolus learned Staton jumped in front of Small's vehicle, causing him to stop. She then began banging on the window of the car and yelling at him, Fair said. When Small got out and tried speaking to her, she continued to yell and threatened to kill him and his family.

Staton was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

