Atlantic City police say woman talked out of robbery killing

ATLANTIC CITY — Officers on Tuesday talked a city woman out of killing a store clerk during an attempted robbery, police said Wednesday.
At 7:02 p.m., Officers Valmir Loga and Christopher Dodson responded to Ocean Body Oil in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a woman armed with a knife refusing to leave the store, police said in a news release.
When the officers arrived, Octavia Watson, 28, was still inside the store.
They repeatedly commanded Watson to drop the knife, but she refused, police said.
At one point, she yelled to the officers that she was going to kill the store clerk. The officers talked with Watson for several minutes, and she eventually complied and was taken into custody, police said.
The officers learned that Watson entered Ocean Body Oil with a knife and demanded money from the clerk, but the clerk refused, police said.
Watson was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. She was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
