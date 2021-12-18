Atlantic City police say Ventnor man had 'ghost gun'

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a Ventnor man Thursday after he was allegedly found in possession of a "ghost gun."
At 4:54 p.m., Sgt. Charles Stuart and Detective Darrin Lorady found Alexander Boynes walking in the 1500 block of Caspian Avenue. Detective Alberto Valles had received information that Boynes was in possession of a handgun, police said in a news release. The detectives arrested Boynes after they found a loaded ghost gun with an extended magazine in his waistband.
Ghost guns are firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home, police said. They do not contain serial numbers and are untraceable.
Boynes, 23, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a ghost gun, possession of prohibited ammunition and possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Police said information from a citizen helped lead to the arrest.
