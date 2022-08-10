 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City police say Philadelphia man had loaded gun on Boardwalk

Atlantic City Police Car
ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man was arrested Sunday on the Boardwalk with a handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets, police said.

Officers Christopher Campbell and Riley Flynn saw a group walk onto the boardwalk from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 11:46 p.m. The officers followed the group believing they spotted a firearm on Rahmiere Shaw-Floyd, 20, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The officers followed Shaw-Floyd as he tried hiding from open view among his group, police said. Shaw-Floyd exited the Boardwalk onto New York Avenue, where he was stopped by other officers informed of the investigation.

Officers then found the loaded gun in his waistband, police said.

Shaw-Floyd was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon without obtaining a permit, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

