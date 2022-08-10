Atlantic City police say Philadelphia man had loaded gun on Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man was arrested Sunday on the Boardwalk with a handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets, police said.
Officers Christopher Campbell and Riley Flynn saw a group walk onto the boardwalk from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 11:46 p.m. The officers followed the group believing they spotted a firearm on Rahmiere Shaw-Floyd, 20, police said Wednesday in a news release.
The officers followed Shaw-Floyd as he tried hiding from open view among his group, police said. Shaw-Floyd exited the Boardwalk onto New York Avenue, where he was stopped by other officers informed of the investigation.
Officers then found the loaded gun in his waistband, police said.
People are also reading…
Shaw-Floyd was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon without obtaining a permit, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.