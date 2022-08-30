 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City police say Mays Landing man was selling drugs on Texas Avenue

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a Mays Landing man they say was selling drugs Monday night on Texas Avenue.

Detectives conducted a surveillance operation in the first block of South Texas Avenue in response to complaints. In the process, they watched Jamal Morgan engage in several suspected drug transactions, police said Tuesday in a news release.

At 9:57 p.m., detectives exited their unmarked vehicle and approached Morgan, identifying themselves as police. Morgan attempted to flee but was quickly detained, police said.

Morgan, 25, was found to be in possession of numerous baggies of crack cocaine amounting to about 3 grams and $103 in cash, at which time he was placed in custody. A subsequent search revealed a loaded revolver concealed in a satchel Morgan was carrying, police said. He also was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

People are also reading…

Morgan was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a weapon during a drug distribution offense.

The investigation was led by Detective Alberto Valles with the assistance of Detectives Eric Evans and Nick Berardis.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenland ice sheet set to lose trillions of tons of ice, raising sea levels drastically

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News