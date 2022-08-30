Atlantic City police say Mays Landing man was selling drugs on Texas Avenue

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a Mays Landing man they say was selling drugs Monday night on Texas Avenue.

Detectives conducted a surveillance operation in the first block of South Texas Avenue in response to complaints. In the process, they watched Jamal Morgan engage in several suspected drug transactions, police said Tuesday in a news release.

At 9:57 p.m., detectives exited their unmarked vehicle and approached Morgan, identifying themselves as police. Morgan attempted to flee but was quickly detained, police said.

Morgan, 25, was found to be in possession of numerous baggies of crack cocaine amounting to about 3 grams and $103 in cash, at which time he was placed in custody. A subsequent search revealed a loaded revolver concealed in a satchel Morgan was carrying, police said. He also was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Morgan was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a weapon during a drug distribution offense.

The investigation was led by Detective Alberto Valles with the assistance of Detectives Eric Evans and Nick Berardis.