Atlantic City police say Manahawkin man jumped from Caesars garage

ATLANTIC CITY — A Manahawkin man jumped from the Caesars Atlantic City parking garage Wednesday afternoon, police said.
At 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the first block of South Michigan Avenue for a report of a man who jumped from the Colosseum garage, police said in a news release. Medical personnel pronounced the man, 62, dead at the scene. Witnesses reported seeing the man intentionally jump.
Anyone with information about this incident can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
Anyone who needs help, or knows someone who needs help, can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.