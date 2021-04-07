 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City police say Manahawkin man jumped from Caesars garage
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City police say Manahawkin man jumped from Caesars garage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A Manahawkin man jumped from the Caesars Atlantic City parking garage Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the first block of South Michigan Avenue for a report of a man who jumped from the Colosseum garage, police said in a news release. Medical personnel pronounced the man, 62, dead at the scene. Witnesses reported seeing the man intentionally jump.

Anyone with information about this incident can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Anyone who needs help, or knows someone who needs help, can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News