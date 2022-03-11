Atlantic City police say man urinating off porch had gun stolen from North Carolina

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Tuesday after he was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and hollow-point bullets, police said.
At 11:10 p.m., Officer Joseph Kelly responded to the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue for a gunshot alert. He found Gregory Baker urinating from the front porch of a residence in the immediate proximity of the gunshot notification, police said Friday in a news release.
Kelly made contact with Baker and, as they spoke, noticed a spent shell casing and a live round on the porch where Baker was standing, police said. A check of Baker revealed he was in possession of a loaded handgun with hollow-point bullets. The gun was determined to be stolen out of North Carolina.
Baker, 36, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, receiving stolen property and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
