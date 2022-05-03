Atlantic City police say man threatened to shoot woman with stolen gun

ATLANTIC CITY — Officers investigating a domestic incident Saturday arrested a Newark man police said had a gun and hollow point bullets.

At 12:19 p.m., officers responded to the beach block of Park Place for a report of a domestic dispute taking place inside a vehicle. The 911 caller also reported that the male suspect was in possession of a handgun and had threatened to use it against the victim. Officers arrived to find one of the parties involved, Nasir Sutton, standing near the vehicle. The victim was a short distance away, police said in a news release.

After speaking to the victim, Officers Michael Gunsser and William Palmer learned Sutton, 25, had threatened to assault her and shoot her in the head, police said. The officers searched the vehicle and found a handgun loaded with hollow point ammunition. The gun was later determined to be stolen out of Georgia.

Sutton was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess a firearm, possession of hollow point bullets, terroristic threats and receiving stolen property. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.