ATLANTIC CITY — A city resident was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a man and then turned over a pair of knives to police.
Edwin Rivera, 44, admitted stabbing a 55-year-old city man near New York and Atlantic avenues, police said Monday in a news release. After the stabbing, Rivera stopped an officer and turned over the knives.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life threatening.
Two officers arrested Rivera after he began to resist them, police said.
Rivera was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
