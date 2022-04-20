Atlantic City police say man lured teenagers into car

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a North Jersey man after he reportedly lured three teenagers into his car and tried taking one to a secluded area in the city.

The incident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Friday near Connecticut and Arctic avenues, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Police said Yusuflaki Johnson, 51, of East Orange, Essex County, offered the teens a ride to a youth program. The teens agreed to the ride, and Johnson eventually stopped and attempted to lure one of them to a more-remote area.

The teens quickly fled, taking pictures of him and his car while leaving the scene. The evidence led to Johnson being named a suspect, police said.

Johnson was found driving his vehicle in the first block of North Maine Avenue after 6:30 p.m., police said. Officers stopped his vehicle and arrested him.

He was charged with luring a minor into a motor vehicle and was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

