Atlantic City police say man brought gun into pharmacy

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Tuesday inside a pharmacy with a fully loaded handgun hidden in the waistband of his pants, police said.

Detectives Anthony Abrams and Jaimee Moore were working a traffic detail at Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues when Jamil Hunter, 33, walked past them westbound on Atlantic at 9:17 a.m. and dropped an object from his pocket, which was identified as cocaine, police Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

The detectives followed Hunter into the Walgreens in the 1100 block of Atlantic and attempted to arrest him inside the store. During a struggle with Hunter, one of the detectives noticed a handgun in Hunter's waistband and removed it, Aristizabal said.

Hunter is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction, possession of controlled dangerous substances and aggravated assault on a police officer. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.