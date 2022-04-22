 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City police say gun, drugs found on man during Florida Avenue surveillance

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Car
PRESS ARCHIVES

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man is facing weapons and drug charges after police allege the found a loaded gun and suspected heroin and cocaine during a surveillance operation around Florida Avenue.

Louis Roe, 25, was seen loitering in the first block of South Florida Avenue Thursday while detectives performed a surveillance operation, police said.  Police said Roe was observed taking part in suspected illegal drug exchanges, and information also indicated he was carrying a firearm.

Detectives approached Roe, who attempted to flee. Police said he began resisting arrest.

Roe was allegedly carrying large quantities of illegal drugs and a fully loaded Glock handgun, which fell out of his pants while officers fought to restrain him, police said.

The firearm was stocked with hollow-point rounds and a high-capacity magazine, police said.

Roe is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing a weapon during a CDS distribution offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, aggravated assaulted on police, resisting arrest and obstruction. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

People are also reading…

About 500 individual wax folds of suspected heroin and 14 grams of crack cocaine were recovered from Roe, police said. Additionally, officers found just over $2,000 believed to be illegal drug-sale profits, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Camden Diocese agrees to $87.5M deal to settle sex abuse suits

Camden Diocese agrees to $87.5M deal to settle sex abuse suits

A Catholic diocese in New Jersey has agreed to pay $87.5 million to settle claims involving clergy sex abuse with some 300 alleged victims in one of the largest cash settlements involving the Catholic church in the United States. The agreement between the Diocese of Camden, which encompasses six counties in southern New Jersey on the outskirts of Philadelphia, and plaintiffs was filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Camden on Tuesday. Details about what the roughly 300 victims alleged happened to them were not included in the proposed settlement, according to an attorney for some 70 of the victims.  

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Disused oil and gas wells sealed to stop emissions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News