Atlantic City police say gun, drugs found on man during Florida Avenue surveillance

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man is facing weapons and drug charges after police allege the found a loaded gun and suspected heroin and cocaine during a surveillance operation around Florida Avenue.
Louis Roe, 25, was seen loitering in the first block of South Florida Avenue Thursday while detectives performed a surveillance operation, police said. Police said Roe was observed taking part in suspected illegal drug exchanges, and information also indicated he was carrying a firearm.
Detectives approached Roe, who attempted to flee. Police said he began resisting arrest.
Roe was allegedly carrying large quantities of illegal drugs and a fully loaded Glock handgun, which fell out of his pants while officers fought to restrain him, police said.
The firearm was stocked with hollow-point rounds and a high-capacity magazine, police said.
Roe is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing a weapon during a CDS distribution offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, aggravated assaulted on police, resisting arrest and obstruction. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.
About 500 individual wax folds of suspected heroin and 14 grams of crack cocaine were recovered from Roe, police said. Additionally, officers found just over $2,000 believed to be illegal drug-sale profits, police said.
