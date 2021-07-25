Atlantic City police say citizens aid in arrest of 4 men for child luring

Atlantic City police said Sunday it has arrested four men, including one from the city, in attempted child luring since Thursday.
Police said they got assistance from concerned citizens who engaged in posing as underage children on various social media sites. The citizens would confront the individual and notify local law enforcement.
The citizens proved the responding officers with screen shots of conversations and detailed information that was shared between the suspects and those posing as underaged children.
Following an investigation, police arrested four men and charged them with luring/enticing a child by various means — Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, 26, of Atlantic City; Jose Machuca, 51, of Hyattsville, Maryland; Eugene Pulley, 49, of Philadelphia; and Clifford Horn, 54, of Chalfont, Pennsylvania.
All four men were released on a summons with future court dates.
