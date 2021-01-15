 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police say 4 sold drugs out of Madison Hotel apartments
Atlantic City police say 4 sold drugs out of Madison Hotel apartments

Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A two-month investigation into the distribution of narcotics from an apartment building in the resort resulted in the arrests of four people and the recovery of guns and drugs, police said Friday.

Police searched two apartments Wednesday at the Madison Hotel in the 100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement.

During the investigation, detectives recovered five handguns, 34 grams of heroin, 17 grams of cocaine, 310 grams of marijuana and $1,000 in U.S. currency, Fair said.

John Sessoms, 36, of Atlantic City; Edwin Jones, 35, of Atlantic City; and James Mayes, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, each was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.

Whitley Molley, 32, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.

All four were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Members of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force helped execute the search warrants at the two apartments, Fair said.

”The collaborative effort that we have with our federal and local partners is invaluable,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement. “Every gun we remove from the hands of criminals makes our neighborhood safer.”

“This investigation is indicative of the cooperative effort between our law enforcement partners to combat criminal activity in Atlantic City,” said James Sarkos, interim officer-in-charge of the Atlantic City Police Department. “The removal of multiple guns and drugs from our streets makes our neighborhood safer.”

The investigation was led by Atlantic City police Detective Will Herrerias and Galloway Township police Detective Fenil Gandhi, Fair said.

