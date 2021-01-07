Atlantic City police say 3 set off fireworks on police car

ATLANTIC CITY — Two women and a man were arrested Tuesday after they set off fireworks on the hood of a police car, police said Thursday.

Aisha Wimbish, 20, of Mount Laurel, Burlington County; Naderiyah Levi, 23, of Darby, Pennsylvania; and Elton Paynter, 35, of Philadelphia, were charged with damaging the unoccupied police car in front of the Public Safety Building on Atlantic Avenue.

Officers responded to the front of the building at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday after an officer observed an explosion and smoke coming from a police car. Surveillance Center footage revealed it to be fireworks, police said in a news release.

A car pulled up to the police car, and an occupant placed fireworks on the hood, police said. The car sustained damage after the fireworks went off.

After Surveillance Center personnel obtained a description of the car, a report was received of a similar car setting off fireworks at Michigan and Arctic avenues, police said. Officers Sandra Lino and Nicholas Grasso located it, and the three occupants were arrested.

Wimbish was charged with criminal attempt, conspiracy and disorderly conduct; Levi was charged with criminal attempt and disorderly conduct; and Paynter was charged with contempt of court.

All three were released on summonses.

