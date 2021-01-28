Atlantic City police report serious crimes down 33% in 2020

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's 2020 Uniform Crime Report, which it sends to the FBI and the State Police, shows a 33% drop in serious crimes compared to 2019, interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos told City Council on Wednesday night.
Calls for service fell about 11% in 2020 to 93,905 from 105,000 the year before, he said.
The 33% drop is for the top seven most serious crimes reported, Sarkos said. Breaking it out by type, the number of murders fell to nine in 2020 from 11 in 2019, an 18% decrease; and rapes fell to 28 from 29 the previous year, a 3% drop.
"It's partly because of the state shutdown," Sarkos said of the business shutdown due to COVID-19 that closed casinos from March through June. "With fewer visitors and tourists, you have less crime."
The Police Department also is getting more police into neighborhoods with its community policing initiative, Sarkos said.
ATLANTIC CITY — For the first time in two decades, the state attorney general last month upd…
Robberies were down 36%, assaults were down 19.4% and larcenies (thefts) were down 48%, Sarkos said.
Only burglaries increased, Sarkos said. They went from 130 in 2019 to 141 in 2020, an 8% increase. Motor vehicle thefts remained steady at 89.
There also was an increase in internal affairs complaints, from 48 in 2019 to 71 in 2020, but Sarkos saw it as a positive change.
"Self-initiated complaints doubled," Sarkos said. "Members of the ACPD brought those complaints. That’s an example of the ACPD holding ourselves accountable — increasing professionalism and integrity."
The ACPD saw five complaints of excessive force, compared with four the previous year.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Rev. Eric McCoy isn’t a police officer, but for about a decade, he’s res…
"That's a huge decrease from what we saw years ago," Sarkos said. He said in 2013 there were 57 complaints of excessive force and in 2015 there were 11.
"After major reforms last year we are at five," Sarkos said. "I am happy we have been able to push the number way down."
There were 216 reports of use of force in 2020, up from 204 the year before. But again the number is a lot less than in the past, Sarkos said. He said in 2014 there were 544 use of force reports.
There were 1,884 arrests made in 2020, he said. That's down 29% from 2,656 the year before.
Police recovered 116 firearms, up from 85 the year before, Sarkos said.
AC Police 1980's
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
AC Police 1980's
Atlantic City Police Department
Atlantic City Police Department
Atlantic City Police Department
Atlantic City Police Department
Atlantic City Police Department
Atlantic City Police Department
Atlantic City Police Department
AC Police (6)
Atlantic City Police Department
Atlantic City Police Department
Atlantic City Police Department
Atlantic City Police Department
Atlantic City Police Department 1990s
Atlantic City Police Department
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.