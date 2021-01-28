Atlantic City police report serious crimes down 33% in 2020

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's 2020 Uniform Crime Report, which it sends to the FBI and the State Police, shows a 33% drop in serious crimes compared to 2019, interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos told City Council on Wednesday night.

Calls for service fell about 11% in 2020 to 93,905 from 105,000 the year before, he said.

The 33% drop is for the top seven most serious crimes reported, Sarkos said. Breaking it out by type, the number of murders fell to nine in 2020 from 11 in 2019, an 18% decrease; and rapes fell to 28 from 29 the previous year, a 3% drop.

"It's partly because of the state shutdown," Sarkos said of the business shutdown due to COVID-19 that closed casinos from March through June. "With fewer visitors and tourists, you have less crime."

The Police Department also is getting more police into neighborhoods with its community policing initiative, Sarkos said.

Robberies were down 36%, assaults were down 19.4% and larcenies (thefts) were down 48%, Sarkos said.

Only burglaries increased, Sarkos said. They went from 130 in 2019 to 141 in 2020, an 8% increase. Motor vehicle thefts remained steady at 89.

