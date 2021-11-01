Atlantic City police recover 3 pounds of cocaine, gun, arrest 3

ATLANTIC CITY — Police recovered 3 pounds of cocaine and a handgun after responding to a dispute Saturday morning, arresting three city residents in the process.

Officers Christian Ivanov and Scott Sendric responded at 9:11 a.m. to a dispute between two men in the 600 block of Drexel Avenue, police said in a news release. Officers spoke with 59-year-old Dennis Adkins, who accused Joe Desrosiers, 35, of pointing a handgun at his head.

After ordering occupants to leave the residence, Ivanov, Sendric and additional officers searched the premises. They found close to 3 pounds of cocaine, a loaded handgun and “paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics,” according to the release. Police estimated the cocaine had a street value of $40,000.

Adkins was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.