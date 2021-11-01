Atlantic City police recover 3 pounds of cocaine, gun, arrest 3

ATLANTIC CITY — Police recovered 3 pounds of cocaine and a handgun after responding to a dispute Saturday morning, arresting three city residents in the process.
Officers Christian Ivanov and Scott Sendric responded at 9:11 a.m. to a dispute between two men in the 600 block of Drexel Avenue, police said in a news release. Officers spoke with 59-year-old Dennis Adkins, who accused Joe Desrosiers, 35, of pointing a handgun at his head.
After ordering occupants to leave the residence, Ivanov, Sendric and additional officers searched the premises. They found close to 3 pounds of cocaine, a loaded handgun and “paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics,” according to the release. Police estimated the cocaine had a street value of $40,000.
Adkins was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Desrosiers was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, certain person not to possess a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Hill, 62, an occupant of the residence with Desrosiers, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.