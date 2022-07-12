Atlantic City police probe daytime shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police were investigating a daytime shooting Tuesday on Atlantic Avenue.

Several employees along the 1700 block of Atlantic said the shooting took place about 12:30 p.m., sending the surrounding businesses into a more than four-hour lockdown.

The workers, who asked not to be identified because they feared the shooter had not been arrested, said they believed drugs were involved.

In the aftermath, police searched the surrounding area. Atlantic Avenue between Indiana Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was sealed off from traffic, and orange cones that marked evidence could be seen on the sidewalk and street.

The road was reopened about 2:30 p.m., police said.

Police had not released any additional information as of Tuesday evening.