 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City police probe daytime shooting

  • 0

ATLANTIC CITY — Police were investigating a daytime shooting Tuesday on Atlantic Avenue.

Several employees along the 1700 block of Atlantic said the shooting took place about 12:30 p.m., sending the surrounding businesses into a more than four-hour lockdown.

The workers, who asked not to be identified because they feared the shooter had not been arrested, said they believed drugs were involved.

In the aftermath, police searched the surrounding area. Atlantic Avenue between Indiana Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was sealed off from traffic, and orange cones that marked evidence could be seen on the sidewalk and street.

The road was reopened about 2:30 p.m., police said.

Police had not released any additional information as of Tuesday evening.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

This robo-fish could save the oceans by eating microplastics

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News