Atlantic City police officer, dog struck by vehicle fleeing traffic stop

ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer and his K-9 partner suffered minor injuries Tuesday night after being hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle attempting to flee a traffic stop near New Jersey and Baltic avenues, police said.

Detectives Christopher Dodson, Alberto Valles, and Eric Evans spotted the vehicle, a Ford Fusion, at 9:03 p.m. after it fled an attempted traffic stop earlier in the day, police said in a news release.

The detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and were assisted by Officer Anthony Grajales-Prado and K-9 Chase.

Police said the vehicle's passenger, Najaye Cooper-Albright, 18, of Atlantic City, attempted to flee but was taken into custody after resisting arrest. The vehicle's driver, Kasauhn Carpenter, 18, of Atlantic City, ignored commands to exit the vehicle and attempted to flee in the car.

Carpenter struck Grajales-Prado, who was forced on the car's hood and thrown off. Chase was also struck, police said.